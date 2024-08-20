Minnesota weather: Pleasant with more clouds on Tuesday

The Twin Cities will see a dry but overcast Tuesday, with temperatures holding comfortably in the upper 70s.

Tuesday’s forecast

It’s fairly quiet and clear to start Tuesday, but cloud coverage increases throughout the day, making for fairly overcast conditions. Expect hazy skies again due to wildfire smoke sticking around in the atmosphere.

Temperatures stay comfortable with highs in the mid to upper 70s and southeasterly winds at 5-10 mph. The daytime high for the Twin Cities metro is 79 degrees.

Tuesday will stay dry in the metro, but western Minnesota could get scattered showers in the afternoon and early evening. As the system pushes east, the Twin Cities could see a sprinkle sometime after sunset.

Overnight stays relatively mild with temperatures in the 60s.

Midweek forecast

Temperatures stay comfortable for the next few days before things heat up this weekend.

Cloud coverage will clear out in the metro by Wednesday afternoon, allowing for plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Our warming trend starts on Thursday as temperatures return to the 80s for the first day of the Minnesota State Fair. The clouds linger, but the wind shifts and pushes out the wildfire smoke. Some isolated storms are possible from Thursday night into Friday morning.

Things turn hot and sticky by the weekend as temperatures creep near 90 degrees on Sunday and into Monday.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: