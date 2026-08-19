Minnesota weather: Gorgeous sunshine, comfortable warmth Wednesday

The Brief Minnesota will see mostly sunny skies and light westerly winds on Wednesday. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s with low humidity. Warmer, more humid weather is expected to return Thursday and Friday.



Expect plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s across much of Minnesota on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Wednesday will be a bright and comfortable day for much of Minnesota. A few rain showers could brush southwestern Minnesota, along with some cloud cover, but most areas stay dry.

Temperatures climb into the upper 70s and low 80s, with the Twin Cities metro topping out at around 80 degrees. Westerly winds remain light at 5 to 10 mph under mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday night stays fairly clear as a few passing clouds move through. Dew points slowly begin to rise, while overnight lows fall into the 60s.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Thursday turns warmer and more humid, with highs reaching the mid-80s across parts of Minnesota. Northern Minnesota stays much cooler, with temperatures in the 60s. A few late-day thunderstorms can't be ruled out.

Friday brings some passing clouds and another chance for a stray thunderstorm later in the day.

The weekend looks mostly sunny as temperatures settle close to seasonal averages in the low 80s. Similar conditions are expected to continue into early next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)