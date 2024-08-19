Minnesota weather: Pleasant warmth with hazy sunshine on Monday

It is a pleasantly warm start to the week, but wildfire smoke from Canada will create hazy sunshine in the Twin Cities metro.

Monday’s forecast

A high-pressure system makes it a generally tranquil start to the week. While the day will be relatively clear, there may be some opportunity for surface smoke to develop because of the system, allowing some particulates to fall to the surface level.

Due to the smoke, there is an air quality alert in northern Minnesota for part of Monday. While there isn't an alert in the metro area at this time, the smoke will create more hazy sunshine on Monday.

Overall, it’s nice and quiet throughout the day, with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. The daytime high in the metro area is 82 degrees. Overnight temperatures dip into the 50s, and there are some pocket lows in the 60s, including in the metro area.

Looking ahead

Thanks to storms in southwestern Minnesota, Tuesday will have a bit more cloud coverage. However, the rain will be in the south, so the rest of us will stay dry. The temperature will fall a couple of degrees, with highs hovering around 80 degrees.

The sunshine returns on Wednesday, and a southwest breeze could help filter out the wildfire smoke in the atmosphere. Temperatures will be comfortable with highs in the upper 70s.

Minnesota State Fair forecast

The Minnesota State Fair kicks off on Thursday, and the weather looks relatively nice as temperatures reach 80 degrees. However, isolated storms are possible from Thursday night into Friday morning.

It will be warm and sticky for those heading to the fairgrounds this weekend. On Saturday, temperatures stay in the mid-80s but rise to nearly 90 degrees on Sunday.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: