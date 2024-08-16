Minnesota weather: Patchy showers Friday ahead of a milder weekend

Patchy showers will persist for another day or so, but a milder and more pleasant weekend is ahead.

Friday’s forecast

Some showers linger Friday morning, with the chance for patchy showers throughout the afternoon and evening, but most of the day will stay dry. Expect mostly cloudy skies with some sunshine mixed in at times.

Friday is slightly below-average temperatures with highs in the lower to mid-70s. The daytime high in the Twin Cities metro is 75 degrees.

Northwesterly winds at 10-15 mph and gusts at 20+ mph will make for a cooler feel. Overnight, temperatures will drop to around 65 degrees, and a few sprinkles may also linger.

Weekend forecast

A stray shower may stick around Saturday morning, but it should otherwise be a dry day. The clouds slowly decrease, and we end up with late-day sunshine. Temperatures are slightly warmer in the upper 70s for much of Minnesota.

On Sunday, temperatures will be in the mid-80s, closer to seasonable levels. The day will be far more comfortable, with lighter winds and plenty of sunshine.

Looking ahead

Most of next week looks comfortable as temperatures return closer to seasonable in the lower 80s and upper 70s. The average temperature for this time of year is 81 degrees.

We are staying dry and sunny heading into Monday with a high of 82 degrees.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: