Minnesota weather: A sunny, calm and wonderfully pleasant Tuesday

The Brief Temperatures climb into the low to mid-70s with light winds and low humidity Tuesday. Northern Minnesota stays cooler in the 50s and 60s. A sharp warm-up follows Wednesday, with storm chances returning on Thursday.



A warm and sunny Tuesday brings comfortable 70s across Minnesota, with even warmer temperatures on the way Wednesday.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

It’s going to be a beautiful spring day in Minnesota with plenty of sunshine, blue skies and very light winds at around 5 mph.

Temperatures warm into the low to mid-70s across much of central and southern Minnesota, with the Twin Cities metro topping out at around 74 degrees. Southwestern regions could reach the upper 70s, while northern areas stay cooler in the 50s and 60s.

Tuesday night remains mild, with lows dipping into the 40s and 50s.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Wednesday turns much warmer and breezier. Highs surge into the 80s for the metro and could reach the low 90s in western Minnesota. Winds increase to 10 to 20+ mph under mostly sunny skies.

Moisture builds Wednesday night into Thursday as a system approaches. Scattered showers may develop in western Minnesota and redevelop into scattered thunderstorms for central and eastern parts of the state.

A cold front moves through later in the week, bringing temperatures back closer to average. Highs settle into the low 60s for the weekend and early next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)