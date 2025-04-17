Minnesota weather: Warmer, more humid Thursday leads to scattered storms

The Brief Scattered thunderstorms will arrive in the metro by mid to late afternoon and clear out by the evening. Temperatures and humidity will climb, with highs ranging from the 60s to 70s. Friday will be much cooler with highs in the 50s and cloudier conditions.



Thursday will be a warmer and humid day, setting the stage for afternoon and evening scattered storms.

Thursday's forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Thursday begins on a quiet note, with pocket sunshine, quickly warming temperatures and rising humidity. Temperatures range from the 60s to 70s with a southerly breeze at 10-20+ mph.

By mid to late afternoon, a front will swing eastward, bringing a chance for storms across parts of central and southern Minnesota. However, a few isolated showers may pop up earlier in the day.

(FOX 9)

The storms are likely to arrive in the metro between 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and become more widespread around the dinner hour into sunset before pushing eastward out of the area by midnight.

Some of these storms could be strong, prompting a level 2 risk of severe weather for southern Minnesota, including the southern Twin Cities metro. There's a level 1 risk for the heart of the metro area, along with central and western Wisconsin. These storms could include heavy downpours with isolated flash flood risk in urban areas, hail, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes.

Once the storms clear, conditions will be calmer overnight with lows in the 40s.

(FOX 9)

Cloudy, cooler day on Friday

What's next:

A northerly flow kicks in on Friday, ushering in clouds and cooler temperatures in the 50s. A few light isolated showers can’t be ruled out.

Heading into the weekend, Saturday brings plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 50s. Sunday is cloudier with light evening showers, which could linger into Monday morning. Temperatures are expected to rebound into the 60s by midweek.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)