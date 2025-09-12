Minnesota weather: Flash flooding in Baxter, severe thunderstorm warnings in northern MN

The Brief The NWS issued severe thunderstorm warnings and flash flood warnings in northern Minnesota on Friday. There are reports of heavy rainfall and hail in some areas. Storms are also firing in western Minnesota and could reach the Twin Cities metro in the afternoon or evening.



Storms in parts of Minnesota are bringing heavy rain, hail and flash flooding to some areas, with storms potentially reaching the Twin Cities by late afternoon and evening.

Flash flooding in Baxter

Heavy rainfall:

Flash flooding was reported in Baxter, Minnesota, on Friday afternoon as storms pushed through the area.

Video captured by a FOX 9 viewer shows waves in the street during the downpours. Video captured on traffic cameras shows pooling at intersections due to the heavy rainfall.

Storms in Minnesota

What to expect:

Storms are firing in western Minnesota on Friday afternoon and continue to track east across Minnesota, including toward the Twin Cities.

A couple of severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings have been issued in northern Minnesota on Friday morning and early afternoon. Heavy rain and ping pong-sized hail have been reported in some areas.

Portions of Aitkin and Crow Wing counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 12:30 p.m. on Friday. A flash flood warning is also in effect for Crow Wing County, including the cities of Brainerd and Baxter, until 2:30 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for St. Louis County until 1:15 p.m. on Friday

What's next:

Pocket storms are firing out in western Minnesota and rolling east, which will likely reach the Twin Cities metro in the late afternoon and early evening.

The storms will likely be isolated in nature with brief downpours and the possibility of hail, though it isn't expected to be severe.