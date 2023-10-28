Minnesota weather: First snowfall possible for Twin Cities Saturday

Snow could make its first appearance of the season in the Twin Cities on Saturday.

Portions of northwestern Minnesota already got some snow accumulation Friday morning, but the Twin Cities will only have the possibility of seeing some scattered flurries, which won't leave a dusting. The snow will make its way into southern Minnesota before moving into the metro by the late afternoon and clear out in the evening.

While this seems too early for snow in Minnesota, it's not. Much of northern Minnesota averages at least an inch of snow during the month of October.

Even the Twin Cities often receive our first flakes of the season around or before Halloween. It typically takes longer to get at least an inch of accumulating snow in the metro though, often occurring by mid-November.

The below-average temperatures are sticking around for the next few days with highs in the mid-30s on Saturday and cloudy skies. Overnight temperatures dip back into the 20s.

Expect some sunshine poking through the clouds on Sunday with temperatures remaining in the upper-30s.

Looking at the week ahead, Halloween on Tuesday will be a chilly one with a high of 36 degrees and lows in the 20s. Temperatures should warm up slightly back into the 40s by mid-week.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: