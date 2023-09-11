Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Fall-ish start to the week

By FOX 9 Staff
A fall-ish start to the week, with some light drips possible on Tuesday. Nice and mild weather will round out the week.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A fall-ish start to the week, with a few showers possible. 

Monday will be pleasant and comfy, with patchy sunshine and some drips in northern Minnesota. A high of 72 degrees is expected in the Twin Cities metro. Overnight, a few drips are possible with a low of 54 degrees and passing clouds. 

Tuesday will feel like fall, with a high of around 66 degrees, on-and-off clouds, and a few weak showers. 

Looking ahead to Wednesday, it'll be nice and sunny with a high of around 70 degrees. Thursday is looking warm, with a high of around 80 degrees. After some patchy showers on Friday, this weekend is looking sunny and nice, with highs in the 70s. 

Here's your seven-day forecast: