Minnesota weather: Fall-ish start to the week

A fall-ish start to the week, with a few showers possible.

Monday will be pleasant and comfy, with patchy sunshine and some drips in northern Minnesota. A high of 72 degrees is expected in the Twin Cities metro. Overnight, a few drips are possible with a low of 54 degrees and passing clouds.

Tuesday will feel like fall, with a high of around 66 degrees, on-and-off clouds, and a few weak showers.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, it'll be nice and sunny with a high of around 70 degrees. Thursday is looking warm, with a high of around 80 degrees. After some patchy showers on Friday, this weekend is looking sunny and nice, with highs in the 70s.

Here's your seven-day forecast: