Minnesota weather: Extreme heat warning across most of the state, muggy Saturday ahead

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  June 21, 2025 9:15am CDT
Minnesota weather: Extreme heat warning across the state

An excessive heat warning is set to be in effect at noon across most of Minnesota, while the rest of the state is under a heat advisory.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It'll be a very hot and steamy weekend with extreme heat warnings in most of the state after severe storms hit the region last night. 

Saturday forecast

Local perspective:

Temperatures could reach tropical heat levels of 97 degrees, feeling more like 108 degrees by the afternoon. 

Pockets of rain showers that fell in parts of the metro early this morning are expected to clear out of the area quickly.

A warm and sticky evening is also in the forecast. 

Severe storms rolled through much of Minnesota last night with storm damage reported in the Bemidji area. 

Storm warnings expired before 7am, but the muggy air left behind is sticking around.

Looking ahead

What's next:

The extreme heat will remain in the area on Sunday. 

Storms that roll in on Sunday night are expected to clear out the excessive heat for Monday.

