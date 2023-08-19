Minnesota weather: Excessive heat warning Saturday, cooler Sunday

It will be hot and tropical for the Twin Cities metro on Saturday with a slight cool down Sunday before temperatures kick back up into the 90s.

The heat and humidity are going to build quite dramatically as the day goes on Saturday. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s with feels like temperatures in the triple digits. The Twin Cities metro is under an extreme heat warning starting at 1 p.m. and lasting until 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Dew points will reach the 70s, feeling humid and tropical and possibly becoming oppressive. Meanwhile, counties surrounding the metro are under a heat advisory with feels-like temperatures from 95 to 102 degrees.

It’s been a hot summer so far with 23 days of at or above 90 degrees. On average, we get about 14 a year. While there's a slight cool down for Sunday and Monday with temperatures in the 80s, it will heat back up into the 90s during the week.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: