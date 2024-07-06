Minnesota weather: Dry for most with a few storms later Saturday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Most of Minnesota stays fairly dry throughout the rest of this weekend, but a few storms can’t be ruled out.
The forecast shows the chance for a few of these storms to move out of the Dakotas later Saturday and into the evening, bringing a few interruptions.
Highs peak in the upper 70s and close to 80 degrees.
Overnight temperatures will likely stay in the 60s with a few storms scattered here and there.
Most of Sunday is expected to stay dry again with highs reaching just shy of 80 degrees with a chance once again of a few storms.
Monday looks about the same with a gradual increase in high temperatures toward the end of the upcoming work week.
Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:
FOX 9 weather forecast.
