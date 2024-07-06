Minnesota weather: Dry for most with a few storms later Saturday

Most of Minnesota stays fairly dry throughout the rest of this weekend, but a few storms can’t be ruled out.

The forecast shows the chance for a few of these storms to move out of the Dakotas later Saturday and into the evening, bringing a few interruptions.

Highs peak in the upper 70s and close to 80 degrees.

Overnight temperatures will likely stay in the 60s with a few storms scattered here and there.

Most of Sunday is expected to stay dry again with highs reaching just shy of 80 degrees with a chance once again of a few storms.

Monday looks about the same with a gradual increase in high temperatures toward the end of the upcoming work week.



Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: