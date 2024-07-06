Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Winona County, Buffalo County
11
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Houston County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Saint Louis County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County

Minnesota weather: Dry for most with a few storms later Saturday

By
Published  July 6, 2024 9:43am CDT
Weather
FOX 9

MN weather: Dry for most with a few storms later

The weekend stays fairly dry, but a few storms can't be ruled out. Meteorologist Jared Piepenburg has the full forecast.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Most of Minnesota stays fairly dry throughout the rest of this weekend, but a few storms can’t be ruled out. 

The forecast shows the chance for a few of these storms to move out of the Dakotas later Saturday and into the evening, bringing a few interruptions.

Highs peak in the upper 70s and close to 80 degrees. 

Overnight temperatures will likely stay in the 60s with a few storms scattered here and there. 

Most of Sunday is expected to stay dry again with highs reaching just shy of 80 degrees with a chance once again of a few storms. 

Monday looks about the same with a gradual increase in high temperatures toward the end of the upcoming work week. 

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

Image 1 of 4

FOX 9 weather forecast. 

From: FOX 9