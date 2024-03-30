Minnesota Weather: Cool winds blowing Saturday, spotty showers possible with warmer temperatures
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Saturday is starting on a fairly cloudy note before temperatures are expected to reach the 40s for some this afternoon.
Winds pick up slightly out of the northwest today with the air feeling a touch cooler.
Temperatures are forecasted to warm into the upper 30s to lower 40s later in the day.
Sunday will feature less wind but with a chance of light rain showers and light snow developing later in the afternoon.
There is also a small chance of light showers that will linger into Monday.
Warmer temperatures are expected to return later in the work week.
Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: