Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota Weather: Cool winds blowing Saturday, spotty showers possible with warmer temperatures

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  March 30, 2024 8:21am CDT
Weather
FOX 9

Minnesota Weather: Cool winds blowing Saturday, spotty showers possible with warmer temperatures

Morning weather for Saturday, March 30, 2024.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Saturday is starting on a fairly cloudy note before temperatures are expected to reach the 40s for some this afternoon. 

Winds pick up slightly out of the northwest today with the air feeling a touch cooler. 

Temperatures are forecasted to warm into the upper 30s to lower 40s later in the day. 

Sunday will feature less wind but with a chance of light rain showers and light snow developing later in the afternoon. 

There is also a small chance of light showers that will linger into Monday. 

Warmer temperatures are expected to return later in the work week. 

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: 