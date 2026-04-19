Minnesota weather: Cool and sunny Sunday before warmer temperatures return

The Brief Sunday's high temperatures stay in the 40s to near 50. A southern breeze is expected to boost Monday's temperatures back to the 60s. Temperatures are expected to warm up to near 80 on Wednesday.



Cooler temperatures are expected to linger into Monday morning after many Minnesotans woke up to a light coating of snow on Sunday morning.

Sunday forecast

Local perspective:

The snow will quickly melt as sunshine is expected the rest of the day.

A northwest wind will gust into the teens on Sunday, keeping things feeling a little cool, while not as cold as Saturday.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Winds switch to the south on Monday and help boost temperatures back above average by the afternoon.

Highs look to peak in the lower 60s for southern Minnesota on Monday.

Winds go light and temperatures will reach into the 70s on Tuesday with pleasant sunshine.

Highs approach 80 on Wednesday with a warm Thursday to follow.

The next chance of thunderstorms is expected to arrive on the second half of Thursday.