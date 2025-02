Minnesota weather: Here's how cold it got Tuesday morning

The Brief Arctic air is lingering in Minnesota on Tuesday, with subzero lows and bitterly cold wind chills. The week ahead is cold, with the warmest day expected on Friday as temperatures only reach around 24 degrees.



It was a frigid start to the day on Tuesday with subzero temperatures and wind chills across the state.

Minnesota experienced below zero temperatures and wind chills on Tuesday morning. A cold weather advisory was in effect for much of northern and western Minnesota through the late morning, with windchills between 25 and 35 degrees below zero, and actual temperatures from minus 15 to 25 degrees.

The bitter cold is sticking around for a while with temperatures expected to mostly stay in the single digits with subzero lows. Friday will be the warmest day of the week with a high of around 24 degrees.

There have been 19 days with subzero lows in the Twin Cities metro so far in the 2024-2025 winter season, nearing the seasonal average of 20 days.

Subzero temperatures in Minnesota

By the numbers:

Here are the coldest windchills and temperatures across Minnesota on Tuesday morning:

Ely: 29 degrees below zero; wind chill of minus 31 degrees

Hibbing: 29 degrees below zero; wind chill of minus 29 degrees

Hinckley: 29 degrees below zero; wind chill of minus 30 degrees

International falls: 27 degrees below zero; wind chill of minus 37 degrees

Detroit Lakes: 22 degrees below zero; wind chill of minus 34 degrees

Bemidji: 21 degrees below zero; wind chill of minus 33 degrees

Alexandria: 21 degrees below zero; wind chill of minus 37 degrees

Cambridge: 20 degrees below zero; wind chill of minus 23 degrees

Brainerd: 18 degrees below zero; wind chill of minus 33 degrees

Willmar: 18 degrees below zero; wind chill of minus 36 degrees

Marshall: 18 degrees below zero; wind chill of minus 35 degrees

Morris: 18 degrees below zero; wind chill of minus 38 degrees

Duluth: 17 degrees below zero; wind chill of minus 33 degrees

St. Cloud: 16 degrees below zero; wind chill of minus 34 degrees

Hutchinson: 13 degrees below zero; wind chill of minus 28 degrees

Windom: 13 degrees below zero; wind chill of minus 30 degrees

New Ulm: 13 degrees below zero; wind chill of minus 25 degrees

Owatonna: 12 degrees below zero; wind chill of minus 24 degrees

Red Wing: 11 degrees below zero; wind chill of minus 17 degrees

Mankato: 11 degrees below zero; wind chill of minus 21 degrees

Grand Marais: 9 degrees below zero; wind chill of minus 38 degrees

MSP Airport: 8 degrees below zero; wind chill of minus 23 degrees

Rochester: 7 degrees below zero; wind chill of minus 18 degrees

Faribault: 6 degrees below zero; wind chill of minus 17 degrees

Lowest temperatures in Twin Cities metro Tuesday

Scandia: 21 degrees below zero

Rogers: 20 degrees below zero

Rockford: 19 degrees below zero

Forest Lake: 18 degrees below zero

Maple Plain: 17 degrees below zero

Andover: 16 degrees below zero

Stillwater: 16 degrees below zero

Hugo: 14 degrees below zero

Robbinsdale: 14 degrees below zero

Mound: 14 degrees below zero

Waconia: 14 degrees below zero

Coon Rapids: 13 degrees below zero

Victoria: 13 degrees below zero

Carver: 13 degrees below zero

Blaine: 11 degrees below zero

Prior Lake: 11 degrees below zero

Lakeville: 11 degrees below zero

Maple Grove: 12 degrees below zero

Minnetonka: 12 degrees below zero

Eden Prairie: 10 degrees below zero

Burnsville: 10 degrees below zero

Cottage Grove: 10 degrees below zero

Jordan: 10 degrees below zero

Woodbury: 9 degrees below zero

North. St. Paul: 9 degrees below zero

Eagan: 9 degrees below zero

Rosemount: 9 degrees below zero

Edina: 9 degrees below zero

Roseville: 8 degrees below zero

Hastings: 8 degrees below zero

Minneapolis: 7 degrees below zero

St. Paul: 7 degrees below zero

