Minnesota weather: Cloudy start to Sunday, clear afternoon ahead

The Brief Sunday morning is bringing clouds and light showers, mainly in southern Minnesota, before clearing by the afternoon. Monday is expected to be cloudy, windy and rainy with possible thunder and wind gusts up to 40 mph. Temperatures will stay below the average high of 74 degrees through much of the coming week.



A cloudy Sunday morning is on tap for Minnesota, but a more comfortable afternoon is on the way — before a wet and windy Monday moves in.

Sunday forecast

Local perspective:

Clouds are hanging over much of the metro this morning, mainly across the southern half of the state.

Radar is showing showers along and south of Interstate 94, with the bulk of the rain concentrated in the southern third of Minnesota.

Most of the rain is very light, falling in narrow bands. There may be a few sprinkles west and northwest of the Twin Cities as well, with the chance of some sneaking through the metro this morning.

Gradual clearing is expected through the day. Clouds should start to break up around lunchtime, and the afternoon will close out on a mild note with plenty of sunshine and lighter winds.

The high will reach 71 degrees, with tonight's low dropping to 50 — and mainly in the 40s outside the Twin Cities.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Monday is shaping up to be a much different day. Rain will move in and periods of rain and thundershowers are expected around lunchtime.

Most daylight hours will carry at least a chance of rain, with some showers possibly pushing into Wisconsin later in the afternoon.

Wind will also be a factor Monday, with gusts potentially reaching 40 mph, according to Pippenberg. Highs will be in the 60s.

Looking further ahead, Tuesday will also stay in the 60s with plenty of sunshine.

Clouds will start to build Wednesday with a chance of a few afternoon or evening showers and possibly a rumble of thunder. Another chance of rain could return Friday.

Temperatures are expected to stay below the seasonal average high of 74 degrees, with 60s expected Monday through Wednesday and lower 70s for the rest of the week.