Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers: How to watch

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings host the Green Bay Packers to open the 2026 regular season. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13 on CBS. Kyler Murray makes his official debut as the Vikings' starting quarterback.



Football season is finally here.

The Minnesota Vikings open the NFL regular season on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Here’s how you can watch the game.

Vikings vs Packers Week 1 – How to watch

What: Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers, Week 1

When: 3:25 p.m.

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium

TV: CBS

Tune into FOX 9 for Vikings Gameday Live from 9:30-11 a.m. Sunday as FOX 9's Dawn Mitchell and Ahmad Hicks join Mark Rosen, Ron Johnson, Pete Bercich, Ben Leber and others from the Vikings Entertainment Network to preview the season-opener. After the game, tune into Vikings Postgame Tonight on FOX 9 at 10:35 p.m. as Jim Rich, Pierre Noujaim and Pete Bercich break down everything that happened in the game.

Vikings vs Packers storylines

Why you should care:

It doesn’t get much better than hosting a division rival to open the regular season, and the Vikings and Packers will play on national television. Kyler Murray will make his official Vikings’ debut at quarterback, while several rookies, including Caleb Banks, Dominique Orange and Demond Claiborne will make their debuts.

Veteran safety Harrison Smith is also back after signing a one-year contract with the Vikings for the 2026 season, his 15th in the NFL.

The Packers will be without star defensive lineman Micah Parsons, who tore his ACL late last season. They’ll also likely be without running back Josh Jacobs, who is currently on the NFL’s exempt list while he faces misdemeanor charges after a May domestic dispute.

Vikings 2026 schedule

Timeline:

Here is the Vikings' 2026 regular season schedule in its entirety:

Week 1 – GREEN BAY PACKERS, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 2 – at Chicago Bears, Noon (FOX 9)

Week 3 – at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3:05 p.m. (FOX 9)

Week 4 – MIAMI DOLPHINS, 3:05 p.m. (FOX 9)

Week 5 – at New Orleans Saints, Noon (FOX 9)

Week 6 – BYE

Week 7 – INDIANAPOLIS COLTS, Noon (CBS)

Week 8 – at Detroit Lions, Noon (FOX 9)

Week 9 – BUFFALO BILLS, 7:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football, ESPN)

Week 10 – at Green Bay Packers, Noon (FOX 9)

Week 11 – San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City, 7:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football, NBC)

Week 12 – ATLANTA FALCONS, Noon (FOX 9)

Week 13 – CAROLINA PANTHERS, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 14 – at New England Patriots, 7:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football, Amazon Prime)

Week 15 – DETROIT LIONS, 7:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football, NBC)

Week 16 – WASHINGTON COMMANDERS, Time and TV TBD

Week 17 – at New York Jets, Noon, (CBS)

Week 18 – CHICAGO BEARS, Time and TV TBD