Minnesota weather: Clouds remain, rainfall expected to return

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  April 27, 2024 11:48am CDT
Weather
FOX 9

MN weather: Clouds remain, rainfall expected later

Showers will likely linger for parts of northern Minnesota through midday Saturday. A second system is expected to bring strong thunderstorms to parts of the Central Plains today which will lead to rain in the forecast Sunday. Rain will likely lift from south to north throughout Sunday. A few rumbles will be expected with the periods of rain for tomorrow. A few showers will probably linger into Monday.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

