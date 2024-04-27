Minnesota weather: Clouds remain, rainfall expected to return
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Showers will likely linger for parts of northern Minnesota through midday Saturday.
A second system is expected to bring strong thunderstorms to parts of the Central Plains today which will lead to rain in the forecast Sunday.
Rain will likely lift from south to north throughout Sunday.
A few rumbles will be expected with the periods of rain for tomorrow.
A few showers will probably linger into Monday.
Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:
