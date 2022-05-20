Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Stearns County
11
Flood Warning
until SAT 2:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until WED 5:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Morrison County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Scott County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 AM CDT, Anoka County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Nicollet County, Polk County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County

Minnesota weather: It's going to be a chilly weekend

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 9

Weekend forecast: 'May chilly' Saturday, sunny on Sunday in Minnesota

A chilly weekend is in store this weekend in Minnesota. Highs on Friday top out in the upper 60s in the Twin Cities, followed by a high of 55 on Saturday. Sunday is looking sunny with a high of around 60 degrees.

(FOX 9) - It's going to be a chilly weekend, at least for May. 

Friday's high is 67 degrees, with clouds expected to clear a bit before a secondary cold front comes through the area. This will bring the possibility for a few sprinkles, as well as much chillier air Friday night.

Overnight lows will be in the 40s in the Twin Cities and in the 30s in northern Minnesota, where a frost advisory has been issued. 

It'll be chilly on Saturday. The high will be about 55 degrees and cloudy in the Twin Cities, while northern Minnesota will see highs in the 40s with some rain showers possible. 

Temperatures will rise into the 60s again on Sunday in the Twin Cities, with plenty of sunshine. 

Looking ahead to next week, highs in the 60s will start the week, kicking off a warming trend that will see highs climbing back into the 70s by Thursday. There are a few chances for showers next week as well, including on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

While it may be chilly this weekend, it could always be worse. It snowed in western North Dakota Friday morning.