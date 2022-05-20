Minnesota weather: It's going to be a chilly weekend

It's going to be a chilly weekend, at least for May.

Friday's high is 67 degrees, with clouds expected to clear a bit before a secondary cold front comes through the area. This will bring the possibility for a few sprinkles, as well as much chillier air Friday night.

Overnight lows will be in the 40s in the Twin Cities and in the 30s in northern Minnesota, where a frost advisory has been issued.

It'll be chilly on Saturday. The high will be about 55 degrees and cloudy in the Twin Cities, while northern Minnesota will see highs in the 40s with some rain showers possible.

Temperatures will rise into the 60s again on Sunday in the Twin Cities, with plenty of sunshine.

Looking ahead to next week, highs in the 60s will start the week, kicking off a warming trend that will see highs climbing back into the 70s by Thursday. There are a few chances for showers next week as well, including on Tuesday and Wednesday.

While it may be chilly this weekend, it could always be worse. It snowed in western North Dakota Friday morning.