Minnesota weather: Calm fall-like weekend with seasonable temperatures

A pleasant and calm fall-like weekend is in store.

After a chilly week with below-average temperatures, Saturday will be seasonable with highs around 48 degrees in the Twin Cities area. Expect a mixture of clouds, sunshine, and a light southern breeze throughout the day. Overnight, it’ll be chilly with lows around 35 degrees.

Sunday will be warmer with a high in the mid-50s and cloudier with some sun peeking through. A couple of rain showers are possible Sunday night into Monday.

Mild temperatures start the week with highs in the 50s and mid-40s, and there's a chance of a few drips during the week. Here’s your seven-day forecast: