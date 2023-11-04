Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Calm fall-like weekend with seasonable temperatures

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather Forecast
FOX 9

MN weather: Seasonable weekend

A pleasant and calm fall weekend is in store, with a mixture of sunshine and clouds on Saturday and a high of 48 degrees in the Twin Cities metro.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A pleasant and calm fall-like weekend is in store. 

After a chilly week with below-average temperatures, Saturday will be seasonable with highs around 48 degrees in the Twin Cities area. Expect a mixture of clouds, sunshine, and a light southern breeze throughout the day. Overnight, it’ll be chilly with lows around 35 degrees. 

Sunday will be warmer with a high in the mid-50s and cloudier with some sun peeking through. A couple of rain showers are possible Sunday night into Monday.

RELATED: 'Fall back' this weekend for daylight saving time. Here’s what you need to know

Mild temperatures start the week with highs in the 50s and mid-40s, and there's a chance of a few drips during the week. Here’s your seven-day forecast: 

(FOX 9)