Minnesota weather: Bright and sunny Sunday before midweek cooldown

The Brief Sunday is bringing plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures are expected to reach 70 degrees. A cold front arrives Monday, causing temperatures to drop by the afternoon. Cooler weather is expected midweek, with possible frost concerns Tuesday and Wednesday nights.



Expect a warm and sunny Sunday ahead before temperatures get cooler later in the week.

Sunday forecast

Local perspective:

Sunday will be filled with sunshine and mild conditions, with temperatures climbing to 70 degrees and only a light northwest breeze expected by afternoon.

Early morning clouds in southern Minnesota are moving out, setting up a bright and easy day.

Winds are calm in the morning but may gust into the lower 20s later, though nothing too strong is expected.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Monday will start mild, with high temperatures peaking in the upper 60s just after lunchtime.

A cold front may bring a few clouds and possibly a stray sprinkle, mainly in the morning and mostly across parts of Wisconsin. Most areas will stay dry, but temperatures will drop into the lower 60s by Monday evening.

Highs are expected to be in the 50s Tuesday through Thursday, with morning lows dipping into the 30s. Plants that are sensitive to cold should be covered or brought inside to protect from possible frost.

Cooler weather will persist midweek before temperatures rebound into the mid 60s by Friday and near 70 degrees for Minnesota’s fishing opener.