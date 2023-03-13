Minnesota weather: Break in the snow — for now

A brighter day with a break in the snow is in the forecast for Monday, but more active weather is in our future.

The area of low pressure that brought snow to Minnesota over the weekend is now pushing away and a cool Canadian high-pressure system is moving into the region.

Monday will feature sunshine and a high of 29 degrees for the Twin Cities metro. Highs in the 20s are in the forecast for most of the state, while the eastern half of the state and Wisconsin could see more cloud cover.

It'll be quite cold Monday night, with a low of 10 degrees in the Twin Cities and single-digit and below-zero temperatures in northern Minnesota.

A look ahead at the forecast. (FOX 9)

Tuesday is looking bright and breezy with a high of right around freezing in the Twin Cities. It'll be in the upper 20s in southern Minnesota and in the high 20s and low 30s in northern Minnesota.

The average high for this time of year is around 40 degrees. The 40s will make a comeback by Wednesday in the Twin Cities.

More snow in the forecast for Minnesota

The seven-day forecast. (FOX 9)

Rain is in the forecast for Thursday, which will see a high of around 40 degrees. But then an area of low pressure moves in, which could lead to a snowy mix or straight snow for some on Friday.

A chilly weekend is in our future, with a high of 27 degrees in the Twin Cities on Saturday. Sunday will be a bit warmer, with a high of 33 degrees and sunshine.