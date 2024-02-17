Minnesota weather: Blustery and chilly Saturday but warming up over the weekend

It feels more like winter on Saturday morning, but temperatures start warming up over the weekend.

Saturday morning is cold with feels like temperatures below zero. By the afternoon hours, temperatures try to reach the low 30s, but with the strong 15-25 mph winds, it will likely feel much colder.

Most of the state will see some wind today, but a portion of southwest Minnesota is under a weather advisory until 6 p.m. due to the possibility of blowing snow, which could create less than ideal traveling conditions.

The blowing snow won't be as much of a concern in the Twin Cities metro for Saturday. For the day, expect partly cloudy skies and a few passing clouds overnight as temperatures dip into the 20s.

By Sunday, the winds will start to die down to more of a breeze at 5-10 mph. The warming begins as well with a high of 35 degrees and plenty of sunshine for the metro area.

Looking at the week ahead, a couple of days are back in the 40s, which will help melt some of that recent snowfall.

Here’s the seven-day forecast: