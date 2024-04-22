Minnesota weather: Warmer breezy Monday with a few scattered light showers

Another seasonable but breezy week ahead with a few scattered light showers possible on Monday.

Cloud coverage will increase on Monday, bringing a chance for a few scattered light showers in the afternoon. It will be breezy, with winds at 10-20+ mph. As the clouds move out, late-day sunshine is possible, with a high of 67 degrees in the Twin Cities metro area.

On Tuesday, winds shift from the north, dropping temperatures to highs in the 50s. Cooler temperatures stick around for Wednesday before warming up back into the 60s on Thursday.

Stray showers are possible on Tuesday, and we could see more rain on Friday and into the weekend.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: