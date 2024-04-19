Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Cold, blustery Friday with a few scattered flakes

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  April 19, 2024 6:08am CDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 9

MN weather: Few chance of flakes on Friday

It's a cold and windy Friday with a few scattered flakes possible later in the day. The high is 43 degrees in the Twin Cities metro, but with blustery breezes, wind chills are in the 30s. The start of the weekend is chilly, but temperatures try to warm up to the 60s for Sunday.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A cold and blustery day is in store, with a chance for a few scattered flakes on Friday. 

A freeze warning is in effect for central and southern Minnesota until 8 a.m. on Friday. The day will be chilly, with a high of 43 degrees and wind chills in the 30s. 

Cloud coverage moves in from the north, bringing the chance for a few scattered flakes and blustery breezes with gusts of 35 mph in the afternoon.

Cloud coverage lingers Saturday morning but clears out for some afternoon sunshine and highs in the upper 40s. Winds calm down on Sunday, and the temperatures increase slightly, with highs in the lower 60s. 

At the start of the week, temperatures are closer to seasonable, and we could see our next chance of rain on Monday. 

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: 