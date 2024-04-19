Minnesota weather: Cold, blustery Friday with a few scattered flakes

A cold and blustery day is in store, with a chance for a few scattered flakes on Friday.

A freeze warning is in effect for central and southern Minnesota until 8 a.m. on Friday. The day will be chilly, with a high of 43 degrees and wind chills in the 30s.

Cloud coverage moves in from the north, bringing the chance for a few scattered flakes and blustery breezes with gusts of 35 mph in the afternoon.

Cloud coverage lingers Saturday morning but clears out for some afternoon sunshine and highs in the upper 40s. Winds calm down on Sunday, and the temperatures increase slightly, with highs in the lower 60s.

At the start of the week, temperatures are closer to seasonable, and we could see our next chance of rain on Monday.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: