Minnesota weather: A few drips possible Wednesday

Rain is possible on Wednesday, especially in northern Minnesota.

Wednesday's high will be around 60 degrees, with a few drips possible in the Twin Cities. Cloud cover will finger Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with chances for showers continuing through the mid-morning Thursday. Otherwise, it'll be seasonable with a high of around 58 degrees Thursday in the Twin Cities.

A few light drips are possible Friday evening into Friday night. Friday will otherwise be nice, with a high of around 64 degrees.

This weekend, expect highs in the 50s and plenty of sunshine.

Here's your seven-day forecast: