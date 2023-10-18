Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: A few drips possible Wednesday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather Forecast
FOX 9

Wednesday's forecast: Highs in 60s, rain possible

Cloudy with highs around 60. Most of the rain will stay in Northern Minnesota, but some light rain is possible in the metro.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Rain is possible on Wednesday, especially in northern Minnesota. 

Wednesday's high will be around 60 degrees, with a few drips possible in the Twin Cities. Cloud cover will finger Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with chances for showers continuing through the mid-morning Thursday. Otherwise, it'll be seasonable with a high of around 58 degrees Thursday in the Twin Cities. 

A few light drips are possible Friday evening into Friday night. Friday will otherwise be nice, with a high of around 64 degrees. 

This weekend, expect highs in the 50s and plenty of sunshine. 

Here's your seven-day forecast: