Minnesota State Fair weather forecast: Cloudy sky becomes sunny for Day 1

By FOX 9 Staff
Fair opening day forecast: Clouds to start before the sun arrives with highs in the 70s

Another great day at the Fair Friday with sun and highs in the 80s.

(FOX 9) - A bit of cloud cover to start the day on Thursday, but things will gradually clear throughout the day. 

By mid-afternoon, there should be some solid sunshine to mark the first day of the Minnesota State Fair, with a high of 77 degrees in the Twin Cities. 

Overnight, temperatures will dip into the upper 50s in the Twin Cities with clear skies. 

Stunning Friday, with sunshine and a high of around 81 degrees in the Twin Cities. There will be low humidity and light breezes. 

This weekend is looking a bit more unsettled, with thunderstorms possible on Saturday. Sunday is looking steamy, with high temps in the upper 80s for the Twin Cities. 