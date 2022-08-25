Minnesota State Fair weather forecast: Cloudy sky becomes sunny for Day 1

A bit of cloud cover to start the day on Thursday, but things will gradually clear throughout the day.

By mid-afternoon, there should be some solid sunshine to mark the first day of the Minnesota State Fair, with a high of 77 degrees in the Twin Cities.

Overnight, temperatures will dip into the upper 50s in the Twin Cities with clear skies.

Stunning Friday, with sunshine and a high of around 81 degrees in the Twin Cities. There will be low humidity and light breezes.

This weekend is looking a bit more unsettled, with thunderstorms possible on Saturday. Sunday is looking steamy, with high temps in the upper 80s for the Twin Cities.