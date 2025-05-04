Minnesota reaches first 80 degree day of 2025
(FOX 9) - Parts of Minnesota reached 80 degrees for the first time in 2025 Sunday.
Warm temperatures in Minnesota
What we know:
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reached an 80-degree high temperature just before 3 p.m.
St. Cloud reached a high temperature of 81 degrees just before 3 p.m.
Dig deeper:
The NWS says the average date for the first 80 degree high temperature at MSP is May 3. The earliest 80-degree day was March 17, 2012, and the latest June 16, 1883.
The Source: This article was written from a social media post by the National Weather Service.