Minnesota reaches first 80 degree day of 2025

Published  May 4, 2025 9:14pm CDT
The Brief

    • The National Weather Service announced parts of Minnesota reached 80 degrees for the first time in 2025.
    • The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) reached 80 degrees just before 3 p.m.
    • The average date of the first 80 degree day at MSP is May 3.

(FOX 9) - Parts of Minnesota reached 80 degrees for the first time in 2025 Sunday.  

Warm temperatures in Minnesota 

What we know:

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reached an 80-degree high temperature just before 3 p.m. 

St. Cloud reached a high temperature of 81 degrees just before 3 p.m. 

Dig deeper:

The NWS says the average date for the first 80 degree high temperature at MSP is May 3. The earliest 80-degree day was March 17, 2012, and the latest June 16, 1883. 

The Source: This article was written from a social media post by the National Weather Service. 

