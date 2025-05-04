Minnesota reaches first 80 degree day of 2025

The Brief The National Weather Service announced parts of Minnesota reached 80 degrees for the first time in 2025. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) reached 80 degrees just before 3 p.m. The average date of the first 80 degree day at MSP is May 3.



Parts of Minnesota reached 80 degrees for the first time in 2025 Sunday.

Warm temperatures in Minnesota

What we know:

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reached an 80-degree high temperature just before 3 p.m.

St. Cloud reached a high temperature of 81 degrees just before 3 p.m.

Dig deeper:

The NWS says the average date for the first 80 degree high temperature at MSP is May 3. The earliest 80-degree day was March 17, 2012, and the latest June 16, 1883.