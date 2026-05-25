Minnesota Memorial Day forecast: Sunny with highs in upper 80s

The Brief Memorial Day will be sunny with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s across southern Minnesota. Humidity will be up, making it feel warmer than usual for late May. The week ahead stays hot with a chance for isolated storms Tuesday.



Memorial Day is shaping up to be a beautiful day with widespread sunshine and warm temperatures across Minnesota.

Sunny and hot Memorial Day

What we know:

Southern Minnesota will see highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, and the metro is expected to hit 88 degrees. Dew points will be up, hovering in the mid to borderline upper 50s.

It will not be as humid as July, but the higher dew points will bring a noticeable change in how it feels outside.

What's next:

Tuesday brings even more heat and humidity, with the Twin Cities trying for 91 degrees. The heat could lead to instability, so there is a chance for some random isolated storms in the afternoon, especially along and south of the I-94 corridor.

The nice weather will continue through the week, with highs in the 80s also expected on Wednesday (which could push towards 90), Thursday, Friday and Saturday.