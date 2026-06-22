Overnight shooting in northeast Minneapolis injures 3

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The Brief Police responded to a shooting on University Avenue Northeast just after midnight Sunday. Three men were shot, one with potentially life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made and investigators are working to determine what happened.



Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that seriously injured one man and left two others hurt early Monday morning.

Shooting in northeast Minneapolis

What we know:

Shortly before 12:30 a.m., Minneapolis Police Department and University of Minnesota officers responded to reports of gunfire on University Avenue Northeast between East Hennepin Avenue and 1st Avenue Northeast.

At the scene, officers found a man outside suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Authorities provided medical aid before the victim was transported to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment. Two other men with apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wounds arrived at Hennepin Healthcare about 10 minutes after the shooting was reported, according to police.

The preliminary investigation indicates that 911 callers reported hearing multiple rounds of gunfire followed by several people running from the area.

Officers secured the area while Minneapolis police forensic scientists processed the scene and collected evidence. Investigators, including members of the department's Firearm Assault Shooting Team (FAST), are working to determine what led up to the shooting and the sequence of events.

What we don't know:

So far, no arrests have been made. Police have not shared further details about the victims or the extent of their injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Minneapolis police.