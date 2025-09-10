Dramatic video shows lightning strike exploding tree in Wisconsin
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (FOX 9) - A security camera captured the moment lightning struck a tree in Northern Wisconsin on Sept. 9, sending bark and debris flying through the air.
Bolt of lightning hits tree
What we know:
The footage shows a bright flash and a loud explosion as the lightning bolt hits a tree on Mike Smith's property. Smith was not home at the time but was alerted by a neighbor who texted him that his tree was on fire, according to Storyful.
Footage later shows Smith's neighbors using lake water to extinguish the fire at the base of the tree. Smith said the local fire department put out the remaining fire further up the tree.
"We had a freak bolt of lightning destroy one of our pine trees," Smith wrote on Facebook. "Thanks to our great neighbors for putting out the fire and helping me with communication with emergency services. Sad for our tree…"