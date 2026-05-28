Air quality alert issued for Friday in Twin Cities

The Brief An air quality alert has been issued for the Twin Cities on Friday due to expected high levels of ground-level ozone. The air quality alert will run from noon to 9 p.m. Unhealthy ozone levels can cause issues for people with lung diseases like asthma, emphysema and COPD.



The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air quality alert for the Twin Cities starting Friday.

Air quality alert in Twin Cities

What we know:

MPCA says that ground-level ozone will be at unhealthy levels in the Twin Cities on Friday. An air quality will be in place from noon to 9 p.m.

An air quality alert in the Twin Cities. Graphic courtesy of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. (Supplied)

Sunny skies, low humidity and warm temperatures make for favorable conditions pollutants to react with sunlight to make ground-level ozone. MPCA says the ozone will subside as the sun sets.

Who is most affected by poor air quality?

Dig deeper:

People with asthma or other breathing conditions like COPD, chronic bronchitis and emphysema will be affected by poor quality. They can experience symptoms like difficulty deep breathing, shortness of breath, throat soreness, wheezing, coughing and unusual fatigue.

Additionally, children, teenagers and people of all ages who are doing heavy physical activity outside.

What you can do:

MPCA recommends taking it easy while outside and limiting physical activity.

To help reduce pollution, use public transit or carpool when possible, fill up your car's tank at dawn or dusk and avoid backyard fires.