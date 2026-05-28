Registered sex offender charged with exploiting kids online: Charges

The Brief Shadow Hawk Mallan of Austin, Minnesota was indicted on multiple federal charges, including production of child pornography. Authorities say Mallan used social media to solicit and threaten minors worldwide, with at least 13 victims identified. Investigators believe there may be more victims and urge anyone with information to contact the FBI.



A man from Austin, Minnesota, is facing federal charges after prosecutors say he used social media to exploit and threaten minors across the globe.

Federal indictment details charges and allegations

What we know:

Shadow Hawk Mallan, 28, was arraigned on an indictment that includes three counts of production of child pornography, along with charges for interstate communications with intent to extort, receipt and possession of child pornography, and committing felony offenses involving a minor while required to register as a sex offender.

According to U.S. Attorney Daniel N. Rosen, Mallan owned multiple Snapchat, Discord and other online accounts that he used to reach out to minors internationally. Prosecutors say he solicited sexually explicit photos and videos, engaged in live video chats with minors, recorded those chats, and then threatened victims with physical violence or exposure if they refused to continue sending him material.

Law enforcement has identified about 13 minor victims so far, but evidence suggests Mallan solicited hundreds of minors over several years. Mallan was previously convicted of solicitation of a child to engage in sexual conduct in 2020 in Mower County and was required to register as a predatory offender during the time of the alleged crimes.

What they're saying:

"As alleged in this indictment, Shadow Hawk Mallan was a registered sex offender who used the worldwide reach of the Internet to continue sexually exploiting children, even after a prior conviction," said FBI Minneapolis Field Office Special Agent in Charge Christopher D. Dotson in a statement. "Not satisfied with the harm caused by the sexual exploitation of children, Mr. Mallan allegedly deepened the psychological damage caused by threatening to distribute child sexual abuse material depicting his child victims to their friends and family. The FBI and our state and local law enforcement partners work diligently every day to protect child victims and bring child predators to justice."

Mallan made his initial appearance in District Court and was ordered detained until trial.

Investigators urge potential victims to come forward

Dig deeper:

Authorities believe there may be more victims who have not yet been identified.

Investigators say Mallan used Snapchat ID "ps4programer420," Discord ID "kushklouds420," and several other online accounts to commit the alleged crimes. They encourage anyone who thinks they or their child may have been victimized by Mallan to contact 800-CALL-FBI or submit a report at tips.fbi.gov.

Law enforcement continues to investigate, and more victims may be identified as the case moves forward.