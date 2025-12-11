Taste Buds: Sharpen Your Knife Skills

Stephanie Hansen’s knife skills haven’t always been the sharpest. So, she and her daughter Ellie get professional help from Joseph Rueter, the founder of Vivront Kitchen Knife Shop.

Vivront specializes in professional knife sharpening and repair, offering mail-in service across the United States. They also offer classes for anyone looking to brush up on their techniques.

Back in the kitchen, Stephanie and Ellie test their new skills with a savory double potato gratin, a recipe from Stephanie’s True North Cabin Cookbook Volume 2.

Double Potato Gratin with Apples and Onions

Ingredients

1 Tbsp olive oil

2 Tbsp butter

2 medium onions, halved and thinly sliced

2 medium apples, grated on a box grater

4-6 Yukon gold potatoes, sliced thin about 1/8 of an inch

2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and sliced thin about 1/8 of an inch

2 cups heavy cream (we used Kemps heavy whipping cream)

2 Tbsp maple syrup

2 tsp fresh sage, chopped fine

2 tsp fresh thyme

2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp fresh ground black pepper