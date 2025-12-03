Taste Buds: Saturday dumplings and weeknight shortcuts

Stephanie Hansen learns the secrets to the perfect Chinese dumpling at Saturday Dumpling Co., a popular Twin Cities spot for dumplings and modern Asian street food. Back at home, Stephanie tests her dumpling skills and demonstrates an easy weeknight meal hack.

Ginger Scallion Sauce

Ingredients

3-to-4-inch piece of raw ginger, cut into 1/2-inch chunks

1 small bunch green onion, cut into 1-inch lengths

2 tsp kosher salt, plus more to taste

1/2 cup olive oil

Instructions are available in the video above and here .

Pork Dumplings

Ingredients

17-20 wonton skin wrappers

1/2 lb ground pork

1 Tbsp grated ginger

1 clove garlic minced

1/3 cup scallions, finely chopped

1 tsp soy sauce

1 tsp fish sauce

2 tsp toasted sesame oil

1 tsp rice vinegar

1 tsp salt

a few grinds of freshly ground pepper

Instructions are available in the video above and here .

Dumpling Hot Dish Bake with Red Curry

Ingredients

16-24 frozen dumplings

3 Tbsp soy sauce

3 Tbsp red curry paste

14 oz can of coconut milk

2 Tbsp peanut butter

1 Tbsp fish sauce

3 Tbsp brown sugar

1 tsp minced garlic

Up to 1/2 cup water or broth