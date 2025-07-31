Taste Buds: Farm fresh pizza and easy crust

Stephanie Hansen crafts wood-fired pizzas at Alpha & Omega Pizza Farm, a beloved family-owned farm that features local ingredients and friendly goats in the latest episode of Taste Buds. Kim Hayes shows Stephanie her popular recipe for the Tuscan Tart rhubarb jam pizza, and a fresh take on dill pickle pizza dubbed the Dilly Goat. Alpha & Omega hosts pizza nights, goat yoga, and glamping through the summer in Princeton, Minnesota.

Back at home, Stephanie’s husband, Kurt, demonstrates his juggling skills – and his favorite homemade pizza – with a simple, quick-rising dough topped with mozzarella, pepperoni and onions.

If you want to skip the yeast, try Stephanie’s spin on a three-ingredient pizza dough, cooked in a cast iron skillet and finished in the oven with fresh pizza sauce and sautéed vegetables.

Kurt’s Pizza Dough

Ingredients

2 and 1/4 tsp active dry yeast

1 and 1/4 cups warm water

4 and 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp kosher salt

1/4 cup olive oil, plus more for the bowl

Instructions are available in the video above and here .

No Yeast 3-Ingredient Pizza Dough

Ingredients

1 cup flour

1 tsp salt

2 tsp olive oil

1/3 cup cold water

Instructions are available in the video above and here .

Easy Pizza Sauce

Ingredients

28 oz can chopped or peeled tomatoes, strained of liquid

1 tsp kosher salt

2 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp basil

1 clove garlic, minced