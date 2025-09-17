Taste Buds: Cabin cooking on True North Island

Stephanie Hansen returns to her roots in Minnesota’s Northwoods to cook a rustic cabin dinner for her family.

On the menu at True North Island: chicken and biscuits, fresh arugula salad, and a blueberry galette — all from her True North Cabin Cookbook, Volumes 1 and 2.

Chicken and Biscuits

Ingredients for the stew:

2 Tbsp olive oil

3 carrots, peeled and diced into rounds

2 cups sweet potato or butternut squash, peeled and diced into 1/2-inch squares

1 large onion, chopped in 1/2-inch dice

2 Tbsp butter

3 Tbsp flour

1 Tbsp Better than Bouillon chicken seasoning or a dried bouillon cube

3 cups warm chicken broth

3 cups rotisserie chicken, pulled off the bone or poached chicken breasts

1 Tbsp fresh chopped rosemary

1 Tbsp fresh thyme

Fresh ground salt and pepper to taste

Ingredients for the biscuit dough:

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp sugar

1/2 tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

8 Tbsp melted butter, cooled to room temperature

1 cup buttermilk, chilled

Arugula Parmesan Salad

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

3 Tbsp olive oil, best quality

1/2 tsp kosher salt

4 grinds freshly ground black pepper – about ½ tsp to taste

5 oz clamshell arugula, about 4 cups

1/4 cup fresh shaved Parmesan cheese

Blueberry Galette with Whipped CreamIngredients for the crust:

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1 sticks very cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

3 Tbsp of ice water

1 Tbsp vodka

Ingredients for the blueberry filling:

3 cups fresh blueberries

1/4 cup sugar, plus 1 tsp reserved

1 Tbsp cornstarch

1 tsp lemon zest

2 tsp lemon juice

1 egg

Ingredients for the whipped cream:

2 cups cold heavy whipping cream

4 Tbsp confectioners’ sugar

2 tsp pure vanilla extract (optional)