Taste Buds: Burrito Masterclass and Ranchero Beans

Stephanie Hansen heads to Lito’s Burritos in Minneapolis, where owner Miguel Hernandez and his team are building massive Southern California-style burritos, stuffed with house-made chorizo, fluffy eggs, and crispy French fries.

Miguel shares his secrets for layering ingredients into a 12-inch tortilla to create three of his top signatures: the Chorizo Supreme, the L.A. Supreme, and the Breakfast Supreme (with a crispy cheese crust) before teaching Stephanie how to roll the perfect burrito.

Back at home, Stephanie puts her new skills to the test with her daughter, Ellie. After a quick stop at El Burrito Mercado for ingredients, the duo dives into a burrito roll-off that ends with their own take on a Lito’s-style cheese crust.

Stephanie also shares her go-to recipe for Ranchero (Charro) Beans. These savory pinto beans are simmered with bacon, peppers, and a splash of Mexican beer to make a hearty burrito filling or side dish.

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Instant Pot Ranchero (Charro) Beans

Ingredients:

1 tsp olive oil

6 slices bacon

1 cup onion

1 cup green pepper, finely diced (red or poblano peppers work too)

3 cloves minced garlic

1 lb 16 oz Pinto beans, picked over, rinsed and soaked overnight if using stove top version

1 can 10 oz Rotel tomatoes (original with green chilis) or salsa

12 oz Mexican beer

2 cups chicken or vegetable stock

2 tsp salt

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp black pepper

2 tsp oregano