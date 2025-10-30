Japanese ramen and noodle hacks: Taste Buds

Stephanie Hansen’s destination for authentic Japanese ramen in the Midwest is Zen Box Izakaya, where Owner and Executive Chef John Ng is crafting traditional bowls filled with savory broth and noodles in downtown Minneapolis.

Chef John and his wife, Lina, welcome Stephanie into their kitchen to create their Tonkotsu and Kimchi Ramen with pork, and their creamy Tori Tantan Ramen with ground chicken.

Back at home, Stephanie reimagines packaged ramen to make a family-style salad with sesame noodle crunch, and a sheet pan ramen dinner.

For more episodes of Taste Buds, click here or download the FOX LOCAL app on your smart TV to stream for free.

Ramen Salad with Sesame Noodle Crunch

Ingredients:

For the dressing

1/4 cup toasted sesame oil

3 Tbsp rice vinegar

1 Tbsp honey1 Tbsp natural nut butter

1 tsp soy sauce

1 tsp fresh ginger, grated

1 clove garlic, grated

Juice and zest of one lime

2 ramen seasoning packets

For the salad

1 bag coleslaw mix

2 cups shredded red cabbage

2 green onions, sliced

1 carrot, grated

1/4 cup cilantro leaves, chopped

For the crunchy salad topper

1 tsp olive oil

1/4 cup sesame seeds

1/2 cup toasted almonds

2 packages crumbled ramen noodles

Instructions are available in the video above and here .

Sheet Pan Ramen with Chicken and Veggies

Ingredients:

For the sauce

1/3 cup soy sauce

2 Tbsp Rice vinegar

1 Tbsp fish sauce

1 Tbsp honey

2 Tbsp nut butter

1 Tbsp Sriracha

1 tsp ground ginger

3 ramen seasoning packets

For the sheet pan

3 packages ramen noodles

2 cups broccoli florets, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1 cup baby carrots. cut in half

4 baby bok choy, cut in half

1 red pepper, cut into spears

1 medium onion, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 lb chicken breast tenders, cut into 1-inch pieces

3 Tbsp sesame oil (one Tbsp reserved to toss noodles)