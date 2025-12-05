Halftime with Taste Buds: White Chicken Chili Dip

Stephanie Hansen is serving a creamy dip with a little kick in this halftime edition of Taste Buds.

White Chicken Chili Dip

Ingredients

1 Tbsp olive oil

1/3 cup white onion diced fine

1 can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

1 cup sour cream

1 8 oz package cream cheese

1/4 cup pickled jalapeno, diced fine plus 1Tbsp brine

2 tsp chili powder

1 tsp salt

1 tsp cumin

2 cups poached or rotisserie chicken breast, cooked and cubed

2 cups shredded hot pepper cheese

1/4 cup chopped cilantro