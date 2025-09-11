Expand / Collapse search

Halftime with Taste Buds: Midwest Corn Dip

By
Published  September 11, 2025 12:49pm CDT
Taste Buds
FOX 9
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Halftime with Taste Buds is back for another season of delicious apps to please your party guests. Make this creamy Midwest Corn Dip and serve it up with your favorite corn chips at halftime this weekend.

Midwest Corn Dip

Ingredients:

  • 2 14 oz cans corn, drained
  • 1 jalapeno, diced small
  • 1 small can green chilis, drained
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 1/2 cup full fat Greek yogurt
  • 2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded
  • 1/2 cup green onions, chopped
  • 1 clove minced garlic
  • 1 tsp kosher salt
  • Corn chips to serve

Instructions are available in the video above and here.

