Halftime with Taste Buds: Midwest Corn Dip

Halftime with Taste Buds is back for another season of delicious apps to please your party guests. Make this creamy Midwest Corn Dip and serve it up with your favorite corn chips at halftime this weekend.

Midwest Corn Dip

Ingredients:

2 14 oz cans corn, drained

1 jalapeno, diced small

1 small can green chilis, drained

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 cup full fat Greek yogurt

2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded

1/2 cup green onions, chopped

1 clove minced garlic

1 tsp kosher salt

Corn chips to serve