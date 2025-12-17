Halftime with Taste Buds: Dill Pickle Popcorn

Stephanie Hansen’s favorite party food is dill pickle popcorn, and she’s sharing her secret recipe in this halftime edition of Taste Buds.

Dill Pickle Popcorn

Ingredients:

3 Tbsp sunflower oil

1/2 cup popcorn kernels

1 Tbsp dill pickle juice

3 Tbsp unsalted butter

2 tsp dried dill weed

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp onion powder

1/4 tsp dried mustard

1 1/2 tsp fine sea salt

1 Tbsp fresh dill, chopped fine