Halftime with Taste Buds: Crispy Cheesy Chicken Fingers
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Stephanie Hansen’s gameday chicken fingers are golden, crispy, and cheesy for a satisfying bite at halftime. Dip them in her spicy ranch sauce to add a creamy zip.
For more episodes of Taste Buds, click here or download the FOX LOCAL app on your smart TV to stream for free.
Crispy Cheesy Chicken Fingers
Ingredients:
- 1 lb boneless skinless chicken tenders
- 1/3 cup buttermilk
- 3 Tbsp wing sauce
- 1 tsp cayenne
- 1 cup cheese crackers, crushed with a rolling pin into fine crumbs
- 1 tsp chipotle seasoning or smoked paprika
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- Olive oil for brushing or spraying on the tenders
Full recipe details and instructions are available here.
Spicy Ranchy Sauce
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 1/3 cup mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
- 3 Tbsp hot sauce
- 1 Tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 1 medium clove garlic, grated or microplaned
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- 1 tsp dried dill
- 1/2 tsp dried tarragon
- 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper
Full recipe details and instructions are available here.