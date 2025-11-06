Halftime with Taste Buds: Crispy Cheesy Chicken Fingers

Stephanie Hansen’s gameday chicken fingers are golden, crispy, and cheesy for a satisfying bite at halftime. Dip them in her spicy ranch sauce to add a creamy zip.

Crispy Cheesy Chicken Fingers

Ingredients:

1 lb boneless skinless chicken tenders

1/3 cup buttermilk

3 Tbsp wing sauce

1 tsp cayenne

1 cup cheese crackers, crushed with a rolling pin into fine crumbs

1 tsp chipotle seasoning or smoked paprika

1 tsp kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Olive oil for brushing or spraying on the tenders

Spicy Ranchy Sauce

Ingredients:

1/2 cup sour cream

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

3 Tbsp hot sauce

1 Tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 medium clove garlic, grated or microplaned

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp dried dill

1/2 tsp dried tarragon

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper