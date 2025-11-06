Expand / Collapse search

Halftime with Taste Buds: Crispy Cheesy Chicken Fingers

By
Published  November 6, 2025 12:16pm CST
Taste Buds
FOX 9
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Stephanie Hansen’s gameday chicken fingers are golden, crispy, and cheesy for a satisfying bite at halftime. Dip them in her spicy ranch sauce to add a creamy zip.

Crispy Cheesy Chicken Fingers

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb boneless skinless chicken tenders
  • 1/3 cup buttermilk
  • 3 Tbsp wing sauce
  • 1 tsp cayenne
  • 1 cup cheese crackers, crushed with a rolling pin into fine crumbs
  • 1 tsp chipotle seasoning or smoked paprika
  • 1 tsp kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • Olive oil for brushing or spraying on the tenders

Full recipe details and instructions are available here.

Spicy Ranchy Sauce

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 1/3 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
  • 3 Tbsp hot sauce
  • 1 Tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1 medium clove garlic, grated or microplaned
  • 1 tsp kosher salt
  • 1 tsp dried dill
  • 1/2 tsp dried tarragon
  • 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper

Full recipe details and instructions are available here.

