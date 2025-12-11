Halftime with Taste Buds: Chopped Italian Sliders

Try Stephanie Hansen’s chopped Italian sliders at your next party for a cheesy, meaty, and delicious snackable sandwich with pickled veggies.

Chopped Italian Sliders

Ingredients

For the Rolls:

1 package King’s Hawaiian Rolls

1/3 cup mayonnaise

8 slices provolone

8 slices ham (Stephanie accidentally says turkey in the video)

8 slices salami

8 slices pepperoni

2 Tbsp butter

2 tsp Italian seasoning

1/2 tsp garlic powder

For the Salad:

3 cups shredded iceberg lettuce

1/4 cup sliced red onion

1/4 cup chopped giardiniera

1/4 cup chopped banana peppers

3 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp balsamic vinegar

2 tsp Italian seasoning

Salt to taste