Taste Buds: Craft Cocktails and Whiskey Ribeye Steak

Stephanie Hansen celebrates Minnesota’s craft beverage scene by visiting three women-owned businesses focused on flavorful mixers, grain-to-glass spirits, and ready-to-drink cocktails.

Her first stop is Sweet Haven Tonics in New Ulm, where founder Leah Pekrul bottles her own craft concentrates that add depth and brightness to both cocktails and mocktails. Leah demonstrates a simple spritz and a cranberry gin fizz mocktail before making her bestselling Old Fashioned with Spiced Cherry & Orange tonic.

Then, Stephanie heads to J. Carver Distillery in Waconia to learn about their grain-to-glass philosophy with co-founder Gina Holman. Gina gives Stephanie a tour of the barrel room before making her a breakfast-inspired Old Fashioned garnished with local bacon, and a Bee’s Knees with Stephanie’s favorite barrel gin.

Stephanie’s tour wraps up with her favorite ready-to-pour cocktails from Heather Manley’s Crooked Water Spirits. Heather pours Stephanie her new On the Daily cocktail with citrus vodka, and they finish with Stephanie’s go-to fall drink, a Negroni.

Back in the kitchen, Stephanie makes a cranberry apple feta salad featuring Sweet Haven’s Cranberry Juniper & Lemongrass tonic, and a pan-seared ribeye steak topped with a whiskey shallot cream sauce made with J. Carver Whiskey.

Note: J. Carver Distillery recently closed physical distillery operations. Check local spirits retailers or online store availability for remaining product inventory.

Cranberry Apple Feta Salad

Ingredients

1 box spring greens salad blend

1 small head radicchio, shredded

1 large Granny Smith apple

1/3 cup dried cranberries

1/3 cup chopped toasted walnuts

1/3 cup crumbled feta cheese

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

2 Tbsp Cranberry Juniper & Lemongrass Sweet Haven Tonic

2 Tbsp cranberry sauce

1 tsp Dijon mustard

Juice of half a lemon (about 3 Tbsp)

1 tsp fine sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

Instructions are available in the video above and here.

Pan-Seared Ribeye with Whiskey Cream Sauce

Ingredients

1 Tbsp butter

1 large shallot, finely chopped

2 tsp tomato paste

1 cup beef stock

3 Tbsp whiskey

1/2 cup whipping cream

1 10-12 ounce ribeye steak

1 Tbsp chopped fresh parsley

Instructions are available in the video above and here.