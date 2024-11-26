MSP Airport holiday travel tips from TSA

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is offering helpful tips and reminders for travelers at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) ahead of a busy holiday travel season.

It's that time of year when millions of people are getting ready to travel for the holidays, in what could be a record number of travelers going to airports and hitting the roads. While traveling can be stressful, TSA officials shared some helpful tips to ensure travelers at MSP Airport are prepared to get through security safely and efficiently.

Get to the airport early

TSA Federal Security Director for Minnesota Marty Robinson said that since May, the TSA and MSP Airport has seen its 10 busiest days on record, and this week is no different.

Wednesday could be a potentially record-breaking day with an estimated 50,000 people expected to travel within Terminal 1, and 16,000 people visiting Terminal 2.

Travelers are encouraged to arrive at the airport at least two hours before their flight to ensure there’s enough time to get through the check-in and security process.

The airport will likely be busiest on Wednesday from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. and again from noon to 3 p.m., while the same times are expected to be busy on Sunday and Monday.

Passing through security

To help keep the security line moving smoothly, travelers are encouraged to search their carry-on bag for any prohibited items prior to coming to the airport. A list of items can be found online here.

"An important thing to do is to unpack before you pack. Make sure there's no prohibited items in your baggage that are going to be abandoned or cause a delay for you and everybody else in line," Robinson said.

Officials remind travelers that weapons, including firearms and knives, are not allowed to go through the security checkpoint. However, guns are allowed in checked luggage if it’s locked in a hard case, the ammunition is kept separate, and it’s been declared to the airline.