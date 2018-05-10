WOLF WEEK: Inside the wolf den
WOLF WEEK: Inside the wolf den

Seeing wolves in the wild is rare and difficult. Finding them at a spring den with pups, in the kind of rough terrain they prefer is even more challenging.

WOLF WEEK: From wolves to man's best friend

It is hard to imagine the wolf - which still roams the forests - as the genetic “grandfather,” so to speak, of every dog on earth today, regardless of breed. Even the smallest of our pets have wolf DNA. 