WOLF WEEK: Inside the wolf den
Seeing wolves in the wild is rare and difficult. Finding them at a spring den with pups, in the kind of rough terrain they prefer is even more challenging.
WOLF WEEK: From wolves to man's best friend
It is hard to imagine the wolf - which still roams the forests - as the genetic “grandfather,” so to speak, of every dog on earth today, regardless of breed. Even the smallest of our pets have wolf DNA.
WOLF WEEK: Wildlife Science Center
M.A. Rosko ventures to the Wildlife Science Center in Stacy, Minn. to learn about wolves, and meet some cute wolf puppies.
The meaning of the wolf
M.A. Rosko looks into the meaning of the wolf in native culture.
WOLF WEEK: Minnesota's love-hate relationship with wolves
Wolves have gone from reviled to revered in Minnesota over the years.
WOLF WEEK: Ely's International Wolf Center teaches Minnesotans about wolves
The International Wolf Center in Ely, Minnesota houses the answers to nearly every question you could ever have about wolves. It's also home to some of the most majestic predators you will ever see face-to-face.
Minnesota Zoo's wolf pack
M.A. Rosko takes us to the Minnesota Zoo to find out why these five wolves are so important.