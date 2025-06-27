12 men arrested for soliciting a minor in Eden Prairie human trafficking sting

article

The Brief Twelve men were arrested in a human trafficking sting in Eden Prairie Monday. The men were arrested for attempted exploitation of a minor. The men allegedly attempted to solicit a 17-year-old girl online, who was actually an undercover officer.



A dozen men were arrested for soliciting a minor in a human trafficking sting in Eden Prairie on Monday.

Eden Prairie human trafficking sting

What we know:

Eden Prairie police announced Friday that a human trafficking sting led to the arrest of 12 men for attempted exploitation of a minor.

The men believed they were arranging to pay for sex with a 17-year-old girl, who was actually an undercover officer.

The operation involved a multiple-agency task force that focused on trafficking and exploitation in the Interstate 494 corridor.

According to police, the men ranged in age from 24-46, and were from all over the Twin Cities.

Men charged with prostitution after sting

Dig deeper:

So far, nine of the men arrested have been charged with one count each of prostitution of a minor.

The men charged are:

Thai Lor, 25

Ross Orren Nordean, 25

Roberto Carlos Geronimo, 24

Angel David Agustin, 27

Jose Isaias Perdomo Elias, 27

Mohammad Reza Pourmand, 45

Abdullahi Yussuf Sheikh Nur, 46

Said Rahman Amanzai, 42

Eduardo Solis-Perez, 32

According to the charges, authorities had posted a "decoy" ad online advertising sex services, and provided a phone and photos of an undercover officer.

Lor contacted the number on the ad asking about availability and rates. The undercover officer responded, and told him she was younger than the ad said, saying she was 17. Lor continued to arrange to pay for sex and meet up with her, court documents state.

Lor was arrested at the meet-up site, and had $380, a loaded firearm and a cell phone with him, charges say.

When Nordean contacted the undercover officer attempting to solicit, he acknowledged several times that the undercover officer was 17, and it was illegal for him, the charges allege. At the meet-up location, when police closed in on Nordean, he attempted to flee in his car but crashed into a tree. Officers found $940 and a cell phone.

According to the charges, when Geronimo solicited the undercover officer, she asked him "u ok with you[n]g", to which Geronimo responded "yeah". The undercover officer asked Geronimo to bring Sour Patch Kids as an early birthday present.

When Geronimo was arrested at the meet-up location, officers found $6, a bag of Sour Patch Kids and a cell phone, charges said.

Agustin called and texted the undercover officer asking if she was available, court documents state. The undercover officer told Agustin she was young and was "like almost 18", and asked if he was "good with that". Agustin responded, "He was OK with that and ‘don’t worry'".

He also asked the undercover officer to Facetime and asked for a photo, the charges said. When Agustin was arrested at the meet-up location, he had $250 and a cell phone on him.

The charges say when Elias was told by the undercover officer, "im [sic] almost 17," he responded with "Really, and where do you live?" Elias then arranged to meet-up with the undercover officer. He was then arrested and had $216, condoms and a cell phone with him.

After Pourmand reached out to the undercover officer for sex, she told him she was only 17-years-old, to which Pourmand responded that he "liked them younger" and asked to confirm the undercover officer's birthday. She said she was born in December 2007, and Pourman responded "you almost 18" and "its okay", the charges stated. Pourman was arrested and had $503.45 and three cell phones on him.

The undercover officer told Nur after he reached out that she was younger, "almost 18" and that the ad ""will be taken down if I say 17." Nur continued to arrange to meet the undercover officer, and he was arrested at a golf course in Eden Prairie, charges said. He had $250 on him and a cell phone.

When the undercover officer told Amanzai she was young and 17, and said "I don't want u pissed," Amanzai said she's lying and proceeded to attempt to meet her, court documents state. He was arrested with $274 and a cell phone on him.

Solis-Perez was told by the undercover officer she was 17, and asked him if he was good with that. He responded saying he was OK with that and said, "got me worry your age," court documents said. He then asked for a photo of the undercover officer and for her address. Solis-Perez didn't stop at the location but slowed by the entrance. He then drove past and turned around. Police then tried to conduct a traffic stop on Solis-Perez, who then fled police.

Police had to conduct a PIT maneuver to stop Solis-Perez, who was then arrested with $200, a condom, cocaine, methamphetamine and two cell phones, charges said.

The charges say that for all these men, a confirmatory text was sent by officers to the number used by the men to communicate with the undercover officer, and the texts came through on all the men's phones.

Efforts to combat human trafficking

What they're saying:

Eden Prairie police say since 2016, they have taken part in 38 sting operations, which led to 401 arrests for trafficking-related offenses. Investigators have also been able to connect with 117 victims and provide support to them.