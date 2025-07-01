Kirill Kaprizov convinced Vladimir Tarasenko to waive trade clause, join Wild

The Brief Vladimir Tarasenko talked with reporters on Tuesday via Zoom about coming to the Minnesota Wild in a trade. Tarasenko said Wild star Kirill Kaprizov convinced him to waive his no-trade clause Monday after several conversations. Tarasenko, 33, has 304 career goals and won two Stanley Cups.



The Minnesota Wild felt it was in need of both a veteran winger and a high-level scorer as NHL free agency started July 1.

Having won a Stanley Cup title didn’t hurt either. Enter Vladimir Tarasenko, who the Wild acquired Monday in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings. Tarasenko is 33 years old, entering his 14th NHL season and is looking for a fresh start.

His 304 career goals and two championships are coming to St. Paul.

"I heard a lot of good things from Kirill. Obviously I talked him about the team and about the group. I also like the style of hockey the team played, talked to my family and thanks to Bill (Guerin) for the trust," Tarasenko said Tuesday via Zoom from his Florida home. "I will come and try to help the team in any way possible."

Kaprizov, Tarasenko chat

What they're saying:

Tarasenko told reporters a change was inevitable. He had just 11 goals in 80 games with a Red Wings team that missed the playoffs last year. He was relegated to the third line.

He said he talked with Wild star Kirill Kaprizov multiple times on Monday, and they share an agent. That led to his decision come to Minnesota. Kaprizov is also in talks with the Wild on a multi-year extension to stay in Minnesota.

"I spoke with Kirill yesterday a couple times. Very happy to join a team where he’s playing," Tarasenko.

About Tarasenko

What we know:

Tarasenko won a Stanley Cup in 2019 with the St. Louis Blues. He won a second with the Florida Panthers two seasons ago, but had just six goals and eight assists over 19 games.

In 11 seasons with the Blues, he had 291 goals and 553 assists in 644 games. The Wild is hoping that version of Tarasenko comes to Minnesota.

"It’s very exciting. I still need to come and win my spot, it’s not like something is guaranteed. But I’m very excited about the opportunity, I had very good conversations yesterday with Bill (Guerin) and John (Hynes). I’m looking forward to coming and helping the team as much as I can," Tarasenko said.