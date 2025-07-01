General Mills retaliated against worker for reporting ‘offensive’ Black History Month ‘Fun Facts’: Lawsuit

article

Attorneys on behalf of a former General Mills employee have filed a discrimination and retaliation lawsuit against the Minnesota-based company, alleging it placed him on involuntary leave after he reported "racially offensive" materials that were distributed as "fun facts" during Black History Month – some of which referenced sensitive historical events such as the Tulsa Massacre, and Black Codes.

General Mills Black History Month lawsuit

What we know:

Filed by Storms Dworak LLC on behalf of former employee L. Lee Tyus Jr. on June 27, the lawsuit alleged General Mills violated the Minnesota Human Rights Act when it disciplined and terminated Tyus after he reported the materials he found to be racially offensive.

According to the complaint, General Mills distributed flyers during Black History Month that labeled the Tulsa Race Massacre and other acts of racial violence as "Fun Facts."

Tyus, who is Black, reported his concerns internally through the company’s ethics platform. However, the lawsuit alleges that after doing so he was placed on involuntary leave.

A copy of the Black History Month "Fun Facts" allegedly shown to employees. (Supplied)

Upon his return, Tyus created a document that shared contact information of other employees who were said to be offended by "calling the Tulsa Race Massacre (Black Wall Street Massacre) ‘Fun’" as part of the literature.

Shortly after placing copies of the document in the breakroom, the complaint alleges that Tyus was escorted out and fired.

What they're saying:

"General Mills has a national brand and a deep Minnesota footprint. In my view, that kind of presence comes with responsibility and a company of this size should be modeling what it means to support employees who speak up — not firing them. Mr. Tyus did what every employee should feel safe to do — he stood up, spoke out against what he believed was discrimination, and reported it. That took courage," said Naomi Martin of Storms Dovak LLC in a statement. "And it’s exactly the kind of action the Minnesota Human Rights Act exists to protect. We brought this case because no one should face retaliation for doing the right thing.

When reached by FOX 9, General Mills representatives provided the following statement: "While we do not comment on pending litigation, I can share that General Mills does not tolerate discrimination or retaliation."